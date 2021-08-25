Sex Toys Market is projected to reach US$ 93,817.82 million With CAGR of 4.5% during 2020–2027 | COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Sex Toys Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Sex Toys market growth.

The Sex Toys market was valued at US$ 66,934.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93,817.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020–2027.

Increasing number of E-commerce platforms is one of the prominent reasons boosting the adoption of sex toys. Though the use of sex toys in the region is being normalized, majority of the customers in North America prefer hiding their identity while purchasing sex toys. Online or E-commerce platform allows customers to hide their identity while purchasing such products, leading to the increase in purchase of sex toys. Moreover, considerable number of market players are actively entering into the market due to substantial market potential. For instance, in 2015, the company named Ella Paradis started its operation in the US. The company is engaged in offering customized products for sexually active adults through its E-commerce platform. Moreover, the company has also conducted a study in the US, which states that the use of sex toys in the US has grown up by 10.0% during the pandemic period. Such growing presence of online retailers and preference for online platforms to buy sex toys are estimated to drive the growth of the Global sex toys market during the forecast period.



Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Crave

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

BMS Factory

Tenga Co. Ltd.

Fun Factory GmbH

WOW Tech International GmbH

LELO

Lifestyles Healthcare PTE LTD

Unbound

Market Segmentations

By Material

Metal

Silicone

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Global Sex Toys Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sex Toys market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Sex Toys Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

