Sexual violence in Africa | Canada, the US and the EU urge WHO to better monitor local workers

Sexual violence in Africa | Canada, the US and the EU urge WHO to better monitor local workers

(Geneva) Six of the World Health Organization’s main donors, including Canada, the United States and the European Union, called on the organization “full commitment” on Friday to prevent recurrence of violent sexual activity by some of its employees, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo .

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 1:09 pm

“We will ensure that the commitments made by the WHO leadership lead to greater accountability, greater capacity for action and rapid change,” emphasized a joint declaration which was also signed by Australia, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Workers guilty of rape in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The statement follows the release of a devastating report for the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday that found that 21 of its employees committed sexual violence against dozens of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak.

PHOTO KUDRA MALIRO, ARCHIVE-RELATED PRESS

A woman posing as Anifa turns her back on the camera at her home in Goma, eastern DRC on Friday, March 5, 2021. A study commissioned by the World Health Organization identified more of 80 suspected sexual abuse cases in response to an Ebola outbreak in the Congo, including allegations against 21 WHO officials.

The report of the independent commission of inquiry, which the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus set up after revelations from the press, denounces “structural failure” and “individual negligence”.

Doctor Tedros, who was running for a second term in 2022 and most importantly had the public support of a majority of European countries, said he regretted the victims and promised those in charge immediately after the audit report was published.

This was not enough to reassure the donor countries who believe that the key officials in the organization have reacted too little and too slowly.

The countries that signed the press release said they were “appalled” by the results of the report, which uncovered dozen of cases of sexual exploitation in exchange for promises of work, as well as 9 rape cases.

PHOTO KUDRA MALIRO, AP

A woman posing as Shekinah turns her back to the camera outside her home in Beni, eastern DRC on Thursday, March 18, 2021 on abuse in response to an Ebola outbreak in the Congo, including allegations against May 21 WHO staff.

The statement calls for a detailed and thorough investigation to determine how it is possible that these acts have not been reported to “either WHO management or member countries”.

“We will work directly with WHO on specific steps that WHO must take to ensure zero tolerance for sexual exploitation and abuse and to keep victims at the center of their concern when responding to this type of abuse. ” Opinion.

This is the second time that the major WHO donor countries have intervened so spectacularly and decisively in this dossier.

At the end of May around fifty WHO member countries had publicly expressed their frustration at the slowness of the investigation and the lack of transparency.