“Shape Memory Alloys Market” to 2026 “Product Offering Scorecard, Business Strategy Scorecard, Recent Developments”

Global Shape Memory Alloys Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global shape memory alloys market size is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 18.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 230 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 224 Tables and 65 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Shape Memory Alloys Market:

SAES Getters (Italy)

ATI Specialty Alloys & Components (US)

Furukawa Electric Co.Ltd (Japan)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (Japan)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

By type, the Nitinol segment accounted for the largest share in the overall shape memory alloys market. Nitinol alloys are the largest type of SMAs, accounting for a major share of the market. The significantly growing biomedical end-use industry, especially for medical implants, is driving the demand for nitinol SMAs.

North America is projected to have the largest share in the global shape memory alloys market, in terms of both value, from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the North American SMAs market is mainly driven by new product development and capacity expansion strategies adopted by the leading players in this region. In addition, the region is the leading market for SMAs in the biomedical industry owing to the increased demand for medical implants.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

Table 1 Inclusions And Exclusions

Figure 1 Shape Memory Alloys Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Shape Memory Alloys Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply-Side Approach: Ascertaining The Share Of Top Players In The Global Market,

Figure 3 Approach 1: Supply Side, 2019

2.2.2 Demand-Side Approach: Based On Assessment By Type And Its Share In The Global Market

Figure 4 Approach 2: Based On Type Demand Estimate, 2019

2.2.3 Related Market Approach: Based On Assessment By Share Of Shape Memory Alloys In Smart Material Market

Figure 5 Approach 3: Based On The Share From The Parent Market

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Shape Memory Alloys Market: Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.3.3 Growth Rate Assumptions

2.4 Forecast Factor Impacting Growth

Figure 7 Forecast Factor Impacting Growth

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Nitinol Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2020

Figure 9 Preference Of Shape Memory Alloys, Type Vs. End-Use Industry

Figure 10 Biomedical End-Use Industry Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2020

Figure 11 North America Was The Largest Shape Memory Alloy Market In 2020

Table 2 Major Players Profiled In This Report

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Shape Memory Alloys Market

Figure 12 Biomedical And Aerospace & Defense Industries To Offer Market Growth Opportunities

4.2 North America: Shape Memory Alloys Market, By End-Use Industry And Country, 2020

Figure 13 Us And Biomedical Segment Accounted For The Largest Shares

4.3 Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Type

Figure 14 Nitinol (Niti) To Dominate The Overall Shape Memory Alloys Market, 2021–2026

4.4 Shape Memory Alloys Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 15 Biomedical To Dominate The Overall Shape Memory Alloys Market, 2021–2026

4.5 Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Country

Figure 16 China To Be The Fastest-Growing Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Figure 17 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In Shape Memory Alloys Market

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Aging Population And Growing Adoption Of Biomedical Implants Across The Globe

Table 3 World Population Aging, 2019

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investment In The Aerospace & Defense Industry

Table 4 Military Expenditure, By Region, Usd Billion, 2018-2020

5.2.1.3 Increased Utilization Of Nitinol-Based Smas In Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration Of Smas In The Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Cost Of Raw Materials And Availability Of Substitutes

Figure 18 Lme Nickel Historical Price (Usd Per Tonne)

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Metal Implants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Of The Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2.3.2 Rapid Industrialization And Growing Adoption Of Industrial And Service Robots

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pandemic And Its Effect On The Actuator Market

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 19 Shape Memory Alloys Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.3 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.5 Threat Of Substitutes

Table 5 Shape Memory Alloys Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

Table 6 Gdp Growth Projection Worldwide

Table 7 Global Automobile Production (Units), By Country

Table 8 Global Health Spending (Usd Per Capita), By Country, 2018-2020

Figure 20 Share Of Global Military Expenditure Of 15 Countries With The Highest Spending In 2020

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 21 Value Chain Analysis Of Shape Memory Alloys Market

5.5.1 Disruption Due To Covid-19

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Ecosystem Market Map

5.8 Yc, Ycc Shift

Figure 22 Ycc Shift: Your Clients’ Clients’ Shift In Imperatives & Outcomes In Biomedical And Aerospace Industry Trends Will Bring In Change In Future Revenue Mix!!

5.8.1 Yc Shift

5.8.2 Ycc Shift

5.9 Average Price Analysis

Figure 23 Weighted Average Pricing Analysis (Usd/Kg) Of Shape Memory Alloys, By Region, 2020

5.10 Scenario Analysis Of Shape Memory Alloys Market

Figure 24 Shape Memory Alloys Market, In Terms Of Value, By Scenario Analysis, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 Shape Memory Alloy Production Process

5.11.1.1 Vacuum Arc Melting

5.11.1.2 Vacuum Induction Melting (Vim)

5.11.2 Type Of Shape Memory Effect

5.11.2.1 One-Way Memory Effect

5.11.2.2 Two-Way Memory Effect

5.12 Covid-19 Impact

5.12.1 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.12.2 Major Economic Effect Of Covid-19

5.12.3 Effects On Gdp Of Countries

Figure 25 Pre & Post-Covid Analysis Of Shape Memory Alloy Demand

5.13 Case Study

5.13.1 Shape Memory Alloys In Space Applications

5.13.2 Shape Memory Alloys In Medical Device Applications

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Introduction

5.14.2 Methodology

5.14.3 Document Type

Figure 26 Number Of Patents In The Last 10 Years

5.14.4 Publication Trends – Last 10 Years

Figure 27 Number Of Patents Published Year-Wise

5.14.5 Insights

5.14.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 28 Patent Analysis, By Top Jurisdictions

5.14.7 Top Companies/Applicants

……CONTINUED

