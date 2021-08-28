Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2021 – 2027 |BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont

The “Global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market ″ analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The analysts forecast the global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide market to grow at a CAGR of 6 % during the period 2021- 2027.

The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG (Boston Consulting Group) matrix, SCOT analysis (Strengths, Challenges, Opportunities and Threats.), PESTLE analysis and so on. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures

By Company:

BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont, Solvay, Hexion, Celanese, RTP, SI Group, Sumitomo Bakelite, Evonik, Daicel, Kolon, Denka, Kingfa Science and Technology, Shanghai PRET Composites

Segment by Type:

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Segment by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

North America was the largest market for glass fiber reinforced Polyamide , with the United States leading the consumption.

Glass fiber reinforced Polyamide is widely used in the construction and repair of buildings. They are used in the construction of foundations, roofing, floors, walls, and windows.

The residential construction spending in the United States has improved over the years. In addition, growth is also being witnessed in housing repair and refurbishment activities. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies witnessed an upsurge in remodeling expenditures for housing in the United States. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes.

In 2019, the total value of new construction put in place was about USD 1,365 billion in the United States and reached about USD 1,430 billion in 2020, with a growth rate of about 4.5%, which, in turn, increases the demand in the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market.

Regional Analysis of Global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some Points from Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Key Players

3.1 Global Top Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global Market Share by Company Type

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4 Global Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Short Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027)

6 Key Players Profiles

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

