Shotcrete market Top Players, Business Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027

The research study of the global Shotcrete market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Shotcrete is a technique used to pneumatically spray concrete through a hose at high velocity onto the surface. Factors such as growing underground construction activities such as tunneling and mining activities and rampant growth in infrastructure development are factors expected to boost growth of the shotcrete market during the forecast period (2017–2025). Robotic system segment is expected to dominate the shotcrete market over the forecast period and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of volume. According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, the global robotic system market is projected to reach over 4,137.25 TCM by the end of 2017.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Shotcrete market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]



Europe accounted for the largest share in the global shotcrete market in 2016, according to the stats provided by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing underground construction activities in Europe creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the global shotcrete market. For instance, in Europe the construction of metro rail project which will link from east-north and west-south, currently Attiko Metro company prepares to construct four new line, the project worth over US$ 3.61 billion and is expected to fuel the market for shotcrete during 2017-2025. Moreover, rapid investment in infrastructural development to provide reliable, sustainable and economic transportation in emerging economies such as India and China further fuels growth of the global shotcrete market. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. (NHIDCL)—a government undertaking company—plans to construct five mega tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir by 2024, at an estimated cost of US$ 3.58 billion. Moreover, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—in April 23, 2017, a metro rail projects with a total route length of 903 kms in 13 cities are under consideration.

Among process, wet-mix process segment accounts for the largest share in the shotcrete market. During the process, cement mixture is mixed with water initially. Then, this mixture is sprayed through a nozzle, where air and shotcrete accelerators are added. The wet-mix process segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, owing to its wide application in underground constructions, water retaining structures, and protective coatings. Moreover, due to its high efficiency and efficient timing, it is largely used in robotic equipment. In dry-mix process, cement, admixtures, and aggregate are mixed at a specified ratio without water and then, it is sprayed through a high velocity nozzle over the substrate. However, lack of skilled labor and effective transportation facilities are expected to hamper growth of the global shotcrete market over the forecast period.

