Showdown in US Congress – Biden fights on multiple fronts

Washington (AP) – The US Congress wants to avoid an impending partial shutdown of government business at the last minute. On Thursday, the Senate will vote on interim government funding until early December, as announced by the House of Congress.

A vote in the House of Representatives is scheduled soon after, in order to finally put the budget regulations into force shortly before a crucial deadline at midnight.

A vote on a major infrastructure package initiated by US President Joe Biden is also scheduled for Thursday in the House of Representatives. However, it is still unclear if this will happen. The backdrop is a tough internal fight between Democrats for an even bigger second investment program that Biden has pushed. For the Democrat, packages are at the heart of his presidency, his legacy, so to speak. “If that doesn’t happen today, it will still happen,” Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm said of the vote on Thursday.

The new fiscal year in the United States begins this Friday. If no budget regulations were passed by then, parts of government would be shut down. This means that some state employees should be granted compulsory leave or work temporarily without pay. Such “shutdowns” occur more often in the United States. But Biden absolutely wants to prevent this from happening to him.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a regulation on temporary government funding with votes from Democrats. In the Senate, on the other hand, the Republicans resisted because it also provided for the temporary suspension of the debt ceiling, which they reject. In the end, the Democrats were forced to separate the two issues and can count on the approval of the Republicans to avoid a “shutdown”.

The much bigger debt ceiling problem remains for the time being. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, if that limit is not raised or suspended by Congress, the US government risks defaulting in mid-October. “America would go bankrupt for the first time in history,” Yellen warned last. The result would probably be “a financial crisis and an economic recession”. The US economy and financial markets around the world are threatened with “irreparable damage.”

Pelosi and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also warned of economic disaster and accused Republicans of risking dramatic damage with their blockade. Usually, raising or suspending the debt ceiling is a bipartisan affair.

The House of Representatives, with the Democrats’ vote, passed a separate bill Wednesday evening that provides for the suspension of the debt ceiling until December. The Senate is also expected to approve this, which is currently unlikely given resistance from Republicans.

Besides the fighting between the two parties, violent internal conflicts between the Democrats also make the president difficult. With an increasingly heated series of talks and negotiations, he is trying to push forward two projects central to his tenure in Congress: a big package for investments in the country’s infrastructure and a second big package for social investments.

The infrastructure package, with which roads, bridges and other transportation and energy networks in the United States are to be modernized, was passed by the Senate in August after lengthy negotiations – with the backing of Republicans. The final vote of the other House of Congress is still missing. About US $ 550 billion in new infrastructure investments are planned over the next few years. In total, including previously budgeted funds, the package is worth over $ 1 trillion.

The second package provides for a significant extension of social benefits. For example, Biden wants to invest more in education and child care, provide more support and tax breaks for families, and invest money in the fight against the climate crisis. To date, this package is worth $ 3.5 trillion, evenly spread over several years. It must be financed by tax increases for high incomes and by a more consistent collection of taxes due.

Since Republicans do not want to accept this, Democrats are considering pushing this second package through Congress themselves with special parliamentary procedure. However, they only have narrow majorities in both chambers, and their plans are also controversial. Some moderate Democrats criticize the high spending, while some progressive Democrats would have liked more. The latter threatened to block the infrastructure package unless the second larger package was also secured. Intensive negotiations have been going on for days to organize majorities for the two. But they don’t seem to be in sight yet.

Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin complained about the $ 3.5 trillion package that it was “financial folly” to spend over billions of dollars on social programs when current programs couldn’t even be funded. Progressive MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, however, fears the bigger package will go down the drain if the smaller infrastructure package is passed on Thursday.