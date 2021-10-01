Shutdown avoided: US Congress approves transition budget

Washington (AP) – Shortly before the deadline, the US Congress avoided an imminent partial shutdown of government business. The two chambers voted on a transitional budget on Thursday until December 3.

The new fiscal year in the United States begins this Friday. If Congress had not passed budget regulations by then, parts of the state apparatus would have been shut down.

US President Joe Biden signed the law Thursday evening (local time), the White House said. The issue of an impending US default is not yet resolved – and disputes within his Democrats are also causing trouble for Biden. Although a few Republicans voted for the budget in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, a large number voted against in both houses.

A crisis avoided by many

With the closure prevented, only one crisis has been avoided so far. The much bigger debt ceiling problem remains for the time being. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, if that limit is not raised or suspended by Congress, the US government risks defaulting in mid-October.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a regulation on temporary government funding with votes from Democrats. In the Senate, on the other hand, the Republicans resisted because it also provided for the temporary suspension of the debt ceiling, which they reject. In the end, the Democrats were forced to separate the two questions in order to avoid a “shutdown” and to pass the finance law through the Senate.

Democrats could use a special procedure (“reconciliation”) to raise the debt limit through the Senate – but they are blocking it. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, had qualified this procedure too “risky”.

Finance Minister Yellen had warned of a disaster in the event of default. Confidence in the country’s creditworthiness would be compromised – a financial crisis and recession are looming, she said.

Internal conflicts between Democrats

Besides the fighting between the two sides, intense internal disputes between the Democrats also make President Biden difficult. With a series of talks and negotiations, he tries to push forward two projects central to his tenure in Congress: a large-scale package for infrastructure investments in the country and a second huge package for social investments.

The infrastructure package, with which roads, bridges and other transportation and energy networks in the United States are to be modernized, was passed by the Senate in August after lengthy negotiations – with the backing of Republicans. The final vote of the other House of Congress is still missing. About US $ 550 billion in new infrastructure investments are planned over the next few years. In total, including previously budgeted funds, the package is worth over $ 1 trillion.

Second package to extend social benefits

The second package provides for a significant extension of social benefits. For example, Biden wants to invest more in education and child care, provide more support and tax breaks for families, and invest money in the fight against the climate crisis. To date, this package is worth $ 3.5 trillion, evenly spread over several years. It must be financed by tax increases for high incomes and by a more consistent collection of taxes due.

Since Republicans do not want to accept this, Democrats are considering pushing this second Special Parliamentary Procedure package through Congress themselves. However, they only have narrow majorities in both chambers, and their plans are also controversial. Some moderate Democrats criticize and oppose the high spending. Progressive Democrats, on the other hand, wanted more. The latter threatened to block the infrastructure package unless the second larger package was also secured.