Significant decrease in the number of corona infections in Israel

Israel was the first country in the world to offer third vaccinations in July. The number of new infections is dropping. But Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warns against too much euphoria.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – About two months after the campaign for a third corona vaccination began, the number of new infections in Israel is dropping significantly.

The Department of Health reported 2,653 new cases for yesterday. In late August and early September, more than 11,000 new infections were recorded every day – the highest value since the start of the pandemic. At this time, however, more has been tested.

According to the ministry, about 61% of the 9.4 million inhabitants have been vaccinated twice, about 38% three times. The prerequisite for the third injection is that the second vaccination has taken place at least five months ago.

At the end of July, Israel became the first country in the world to start administering third vaccinations. The basis of the decision are figures from the Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness of vaccination has fallen sharply since early June.

According to the ministry, there are currently 564 critically ill corona patients. By September, the number had temporarily exceeded 700. The vast majority of seriously ill people are not vaccinated, according to the ministry.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the Corona cabinet meeting on Sunday: “The news is good: we have started to stop the Delta variant, but it would be very dangerous to be careless now.”

In order to further reduce the number of infections, the government is currently increasing the pressure on people who have been vaccinated twice: from this week, the so-called green passport, which facilitates access to public life, is not valid only for up to six months after the second vaccination. After this period, a third injection is necessary as a booster.

Even those who have tested positive for Corona should receive a vaccine no later than six months later. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the new regulations could affect more than a million people.