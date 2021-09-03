Silicon Wafer Market Size 2021: Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Share and Forecast 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicon Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global silicon wafer market size grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global silicon wafer market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Silicon (Si) wafer is a semiconductor material installed with electronic integrated circuits (ICs) and microelectronic circuits. It is extensively used in smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, microchips, solar cells, military weapons, rectifiers, etc. In these devices, silicon wafers provide a wide range of current and voltage handling capacity along with high reliability, durability, and heat resistance. As a result, silicon wafers find extensive applications across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, energy generation, telecommunication, defense, automotive, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The expanding consumer electronics sector, along with the growing trend of device miniaturization trends, is primarily augmenting the market for silicon wafers. These wafers are also gaining traction among several electronic manufacturers to produce compact integrated circuits in smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, etc. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns due to high carbon footprints from fuel-based power plants are propelling the demand for renewable energy sources. The growing number of solar power plants is catalyzing the use of silicon wafers in photovoltaic cells. Additionally, significant growth in the automotive sector has led to the emergence of hybrid vehicles. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including AI, IoT, machine learning, etc., will continue to bolster the global market for silicon wafers in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Global Wafers Singapore Pte. Ltd Okmetic Oy Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Silicon Materials Inc Siltronic AG SK Siltron Co., Ltd. Sumco Corporation Tokuyama Corporation. Virginia Semiconductor, Inc. Wafer Works Corporation.

Breakup by Wafer Size:

0 – 100 mm 100 – 200 mm 200 – 300 mm More than 300 mm

Breakup by Type:

N-type P-type

Breakup by Application:

Solar Cells Integrated Circuits Photoelectric Cells Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Telecommunications Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

