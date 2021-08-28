Silicone Fluids Market 2021: Future Demand, Business Growth and Opportunities, Competitive Situation, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026

Global Silicone Fluids market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. This market research report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global Silicone Fluids market by Type (Straight, Modified), End-Use Industry (Personal Care & Beauty, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The modified segment accounted for the largest market share in the silicone fluids market. Silicone fluids with organic groups introduced at the ends and side chains are called modified silicone fluids. This modification of dimethyl polysiloxane adds properties, such as compatibility or reactivity with organic substances, water-solubility, emulsifying properties, water repellency, paintability, anti-static properties, softening properties, and lubricity.

Personal care & beauty will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for silicone fluids during the forecast period. Silicone fluids are used in personal care products, such as cosmetics, soaps, shampoo, deodorant, face cream, and makeup. They offer several functional benefits, including a rheological stable base with delivery benefits and good compatibility with other solvents, actives, and inert ingredients in the formula. They spread evenly and provide a silky and cushioning feel to the skin.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for silicone fluids as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%

By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the silicone fluids market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Fe content, particle size, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the silicone fluids market.

