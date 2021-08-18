Situation of women in Afghanistan | The European Union and the United States are “deeply concerned”

(Brussels) The European Union and the United States said on Wednesday that they were “deeply concerned” about the situation of women in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to avoid “all forms of discrimination and abuse” and to uphold their rights, so a joint statement.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021 at 8:51 am

“We are deeply concerned about women and girls in Afghanistan, about their right to education, work and freedom of movement,” says this text, which was co-signed by 18 other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Senegal, Norway, Argentina and New Zealand.

“We call on the rulers and authorities across Afghanistan to ensure their protection. Afghan women, like all Afghan women, deserve a life of security and dignity. All forms of discrimination and abuse must be avoided, ”the statement said.

The international community “stands ready to provide humanitarian aid and assistance (to the women of the country) to ensure their voices are heard,” emphasize the signatory countries.

“We will closely watch how every future government (in Kabul) guarantees the rights and freedoms that have become an indispensable part of the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan over the past 20 years,” the text concludes.

Under the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001), women were banned from going out and working without a male companion, and girls were banned from going to school. Women charged with crimes such as adultery were flogged and stoned to death.

Endeavoring to show a reassuring face and to convince them that they have changed, the Taliban declared on Tuesday during a press conference in Kabul, “to undertake to let women work according to the principles of Islam”.

Another Taliban spokesman from Doha also told Sky News that wearing the burqa, a veil that covers the entire body and face, with a cloth grille at eye level is no longer mandatory for women this time around “different types” of veils.