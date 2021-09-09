Six Palestinian prisoners escape | Israel sets up a commission of inquiry

(Jerusalem) A government investigative commission will be set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent escape of six Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison, a statement by the Israeli Minister of Homeland Security said Thursday.

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 1:13 pm

“In coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Homeland Security Secretary Omer Bar-Lev decided to set up a government investigative commission, headed by a retired judge, to investigate the shortcomings that enabled security inmates to escape Gilboa Prison on Monday evening ”, so the text.

Since the flight of the six Palestinians on Monday through a tunnel dug under a sink in the maximum security prison in Gilboa, northern Israel, Israeli forces have been conducting a massive manhunt.

During a visit to another prison Thursday, Mr. Bar-Lev said he wanted to “review what this failure made possible to learn and apply lessons.”

The Israeli government is expected to support the decision to set up a commission of inquiry at its weekly meeting on Sunday.

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that new reinforcements would be deployed in the occupied West Bank to “track down” the six refugees, members of armed Palestinian groups.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an organization that defends prisoners, she arrested relatives of the six refugees, all of whom are from the Jenin sector in the West Bank.

Other relatives were questioned and then released, a spokesman for the association said.

The Israeli judiciary has banned the details of the refugee investigation while the local press tries to lift the veil on the embarrassing and delicate case.

The Israeli authorities fear, among other things, that the six Palestinians on the run will carry out attacks.