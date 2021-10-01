Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 1:55 pm

These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.

In Tamora, in the Kayes region, a few dozen kilometers from the Senegalese border, there has been violence against these people since September 28.

“There were seven injured but this morning (Friday) young Diago Cissé succumbed to his injuries,” said Boudala Touré, a young resident of Tamora, who was contacted by AFP. “The other six injured are there. Among them is an old man who has lost a lot of blood, ”he added.

Videos circulating in social networks show young boys being tied up and abused by people armed with clubs and knives.

“We want to free ourselves, but it’s not easy,” said Yara Coulibaly from the Association against Domination and Slavery to AFP. According to him, the videos show “reprisals organized by village chiefs and so-called nobles”. “They attack our parents as soon as they decide to organize parties and festivals,” he said.

“This cannot go on and we will fight this slavery through lineage and all forms of domination,” he said.

Mamadi Kanouté, another resident of the village, denounces the silence of the public and usual authorities.

According to Boudala Touré, a detachment of gendarmes arrived on site on Friday morning.

Human rights organizations have expressed outrage.

The National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH) expressed “very deep concern” at what it described as the “resurgence” of such acts in the region. She called on the government to “do everything possible” to put an end to this and bring the perpetrators and their accomplices to justice.

For its part, the Movement for the Protection of Human Rights (MSDH) calls on the authorities to “put an end to these medieval practices that undermine basic human freedoms and threaten the stability of the country”.

In July, UN experts called on Mali to prevent such attacks, which injured twice as many people in 2021 as in 2020.

Their response followed an incident on July 4 when residents of Makhadougou village in the Kayes area tried to prevent people they considered slaves from working in the fields.