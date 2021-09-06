Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sleep apnea devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder in which the airflow to the lungs is blocked while sleeping due to muscle relaxation around the tongue and throat. It is characterized by irregular breathing, leading to an insufficient supply of oxygen to the brain. Sleep apnea devices are used for managing these sleep disorders and help the patient breathe easily. They promote a steady flow of oxygen and support the airway, which facilitates normal breathing. Sleep apnea can also be treated with the use of positive airway pressure machines that are used with breathing masks. These masks supply pressurized air that continuously flows into the throat, preventing the airway from collapsing. Nowadays, oral appliances worn in the mouth are also used as an effective first-line treatment for sleep apnea. These appliances hold the lower jaw forward, which keeps the airway open while preventing the tongue and muscle from interrupting the airflow.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends:

The global sleep apnea market is primarily driven by the increasing number of patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea disorder (OSA), central sleep apnea, and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The rising awareness regarding the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and other comorbidities due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles has resulted in a significant increase in people affected by sleep apnea. The use of sleep apnea devices further reduces the amplification of cardiac diseases, diabetes, and metabolic symptoms. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population and increase in life expectancy is positively influencing the adoption of these devices as the elderly are more susceptible to developing sleep apnea. Moreover, technological advancements have enabled market players to launch miniaturized devices at affordable prices.

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into therapeutic devices (PAP, oral and nasal devices, chin straps, and others) and diagnostic devices (Actigraphs, polysomnography, and sleep screening and other devices).

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals and clinics, sleep laboratories, homecare settings, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being BMC Medical Co., Braebon Medical Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, CareFusion Corp., Curative Medical Inc., Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, GE Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Oventus Medical Ltd., Panthera Dental, ResMed, Somnomed Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc. and Whole You Inc.

