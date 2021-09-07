Slurry Pumps Market Growth by 2028 Involving Prominent Players Such as Metso Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc. and Others

The heavy designs of slurry pumps suffer less damage to cavitation as compared to process pumps; rising applications of heavy-duty and severe duty slurry pumps in the mining act as a driver for the slurry pumps market. However, the high operating cost of slurry pumps as compared to other conventional process pumps may restraint the slurry pumps market growth. Furthermore, the wide range of application of slurry pumps for transport of slurry in many industries such as utilities, water and wastewater, mining and mineral, chemicals, pulp and paper, oil and gas, construction, and among others are expected to influence the growth of the slurry pumps market in the coming years.

A slurry pump is a type of pump that is used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry. These pumps are extensively used to move mixtures of solid and liquid in many industries with a broad spectrum of applications, such as mine drainage, pumping of drilling mud, dredging of settling lagoons, etc. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the slurry pumps market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, FLSmidth A/S, ITT, Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Metso Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc.

