Smart Adhesives Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Global Smart Adhesives Market

The smart adhesives have various beneficial properties such as balanced humidity, resistance to moisture, and quick setting time. Better adhesion and cohesion, and excellent binding with substrates are the main advantages of smart adhesives which further encourages the demand for such adhesives in various applications. The smart adhesives find their applications in various manufacturing industries including building & construction, packaging, automotive, and wood industry.

The rise in application of adhesives in various end-use industries including automotive & transportation, consumer, packaging, building & construction, and others is expected to boost the demand of smart adhesives during this forecast period. Also, growing demand for smart adhesives in emerging economies will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand from the packaging industry and growing automobile sector especially in developing nations is expected to propel the global smart adhesives market growth. The increase in packaging demand from various industries such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages is anticipated to drive the product demand in near future.

The stringent government regulations are the major restraint which expected to hamper the global smart adhesives market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Adhesives Market is segmented into technology such as Hot Melt Adhesives, Water-Based, Solvent Based, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer, Automation & Transportation, and Others.

Also, the Global Smart Adhesives Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

The Dow Chemical Company,

Bostik SA,

3M Company,

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd

,H.B. Henkel Corporation,

Fuller Company,

Sika AG,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Huntsman Corporation,

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA ., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Hot Melt Adhesives

Water-Based

Solvent Based

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Consumer

Automation & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

