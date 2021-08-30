Smart Antenna Market – Digital Transformation of Vehicles, Computers, Factories Fuels Industry Growth

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global smart antenna market. In terms of revenue, the global smart antenna market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global smart antenna market.

The global smart antenna market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of smart antenna in the telecommunications sector and increasing applications in the automotive sector. Thus, expanding applications of smart antenna in different sectors is propelling the global market for smart antennas.

Smart Antenna Market: Dynamics

A smart antenna system is a digital wireless communications system that combines multiple antenna elements having signal processing capability to automatically optimize the radiation and/or the reception pattern in response to the variations in the environment. This feature greatly increases the performance and capacity of a wireless communication system.

In general wireless communications, a single antenna is usually used at the source, and another single antenna is used at the destination. This technique is called SISO (single input, single output). However, such systems are open to problems caused by multipath effects or interference. A smart antenna or an adaptive antenna can be used to avoid such problems. Smart antenna systems are usually categorized as switched beam antenna systems or adaptive array systems.

The amplified need for faster data transmission has also played an instrumental role in increasing the demand for smart antennas in recent years. Smart antennas offer various advantages, including multiple access interference, power control, range extension, reduction in the fading of signals, and multipath management. Data signals can be customized according to user needs with the help of smart antenna systems. The demand for smart antennas is expected to grow tremendously due to a large number of rapidly developing economies that require latest technologies. However, the associated high manufacturing and maintenance costs are estimated to restrain the growth of the market.

Smart Antenna Market: Prominent Regions

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, due to concentration of leading manufacturers and increasing demand for smart antennas. In North America, market players are continuously taking efforts to introduce smart antennas with various advanced technologies. Furthermore, growing adoption of radio frequency identification and ultra-wideband technologies are helping the North America market to generate significant revenue. The U.S. held the dominant market share in 2018 in North America and is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. In a number of European countries, advancements in the domain of wireless connectivity and huge investment are fueling the smart antenna market growth. The market in Europe is likely to witness significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. The U.K. contributed highest share to the Europe smart antenna market in 2018.

The demand for smart antennas in APAC is likely to remain concentrated in China and Japan due to the growing popularity of smartphones and increasing government expenditure. The market in China is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of modern communication systems with high speed downloading. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments to expand their physical presence. GCC countries are expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of cellular networking technologies in the region. In South America, Brazil is expected to hold a significant portion of revenue of the market throughout the forecast period.

Smart Antenna Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global smart antenna market are Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc. (Nokia), ArrayComm, Broadcom Corporation, California Amplifier Inc., Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sierra Wireless, Inc.

