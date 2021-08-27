Smart Education and Learning Market 2021 Analysis by Top Industrialist 2028

The global Smart Learning Market size is expected to grow from USD 39.7 billion in 2021 to USD 94.4 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Smart education and learning is a new method of learning, which allows students to learn desired courses in a convenient, smart, and superior manner. Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global smart education and learning market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, SMART Technologies introduced SMAR Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, and SMART Ink at International Society for Technology in Education Conference.

Increasing penetration of internet is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to China government-backed Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute and reported by China Internet Watch, internet penetration in China reached 61.2 percent in the first half of 2019, with 854 million internet users at the end of June 2019.

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Unit4 N.V., Blackboard Inc., Extramarks Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Saba Software, Inc., Scholastic Corporation, NIIT Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Smart Technologies, Inc., D2L Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SumTotal Systems, LLC, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

In terms of revenue, the blended learning segment dominated the market with a share of 23.8% in 2019. Further, the simulation-based learning segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to continuous technological advancements in the integration of cognitive and technical skills. For instance, the American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a simulation-based solution for pre-hospital professionals based on realistic case-based scenarios.

Smart Education and Learning Market, By Product

Adaptive Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Virtual Instructor LED Training, Simulation-based Learning, Blended Learning

Smart Education and Learning Market, By Application

Academics, Corporate

Smart Education and Learning Market, By Geographic Scope

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the smart education and learning domain owing to the presence of growing economies such as India, China, and Japan. Government-driven initiatives, such as government-funded projects for literacy development in rural areas, are anticipated to boost the market for smart education and learning.

