Smart Grid Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart grid market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A smart grid is an electronic network that uses a two-way digital communication system to supply electricity. It allows real-time collection of data regarding the electricity demand and supply during transmission and distribution processes. Smart grid primarily includes smart sensors and power meters to automate billing data collection and detect system failures. The grid also integrates advanced superconducting cables to provide long-distance power transmission through wireless communication instruments. Furthermore, smart grid can automatically repair its components along with ensuring consistent power supply and promoting consumer engagement in grid operations. These properties of smart grid aid in improving the overall performance and reducing electricity generation costs.
The emerging trend of digitalization in the energy sector, along with the growing number of high-end infrastructures across the globe, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising upgradation of existing power infrastructures with software-based, smart solutions is also propelling the demand for smart grid. Additionally, the increasing penetration of numerous renewable energy sources, such as geothermal, photovoltaic (PV), hydroelectric power, etc., is further augmenting the demand for advanced grid infrastructures. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns towards increasing levels of carbon emissions from conventional power grids, are also catalyzing the need for sustainable alternatives. In the coming years, the emergence of smart grid infrastructures integrated with cloud-based, AI, and sensor technologies, will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- CISCO Systems
- IBM Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric
- Wipro
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- Oracle Corporation
- ABB
- Itron
- Fujitsu
- Eaton
- Tantalus
- eSmart Systems
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid Distribution Management
- Smart Grid Network Management
- Substation Automation
- Others
- Hardware
- Sensor
- Programmable Logic Controller
- AMI Metre
- Networking Hardware
- Others
- Services
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
- Deployment and Integration
Breakup by End-User:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
