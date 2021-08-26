Smart Learning Market Size, Share, Trends and Top Companies – Samsung (South Korea), Newrow (US), D2L (Canada), Huawei (China), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), IBM (US)

The Smart Learning Market report proposes the forecast of the market by studying the market dynamics of the previous years. The report proposes the estimated market size and the expected global revenue for the forecast period of IT & Telecommunication industry. It is the result of a detailed analysis of market status, demands, growth factors, market drivers, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales data, profit margin, channels, and distributors. The main motive of this Smart Learning Market report is to derive the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the prime market players from different geographical locations, their product types, and application industries.

Product Overview

Smart education and learning solutions emphasize mobile device applications and concentrate on learner mobility. It offers flexible learning, replacing traditional education methods in the classroom. Several education centers, for example with smart notebooks, whiteboards, etc, change their inclination towards an intelligent educational concept. Smart learning is the term applied to the modern learning process. Virtual worlds, particularly in language learning, play a significant role in most domains. Globalization and the development of fresh geographies increase cultural diversity and communication habits that include programs and courses in smart learning.

Market Highlights

Global Smart Learning Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 18.54% in 2030.

Global Smart Learning Market to surpass USD 150.40 billion by 2030 from USD 27.46 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.54% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Simple access to information, convergence with virtual reality, a strong approach, and the integration of latest technology are key drivers of the size of the online market for smart learning. In addition, increased education, rising internet, and mobile users, and multi-lingual choice by multinational companies give people working on the overall Smart Learning market enormous growth opportunities. The main drivers of the Smart Learning market are globalization and the increasing need for cross-border communication.

Global Smart Learning: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart Learning Market is segmented by Component Type into Software, Services, Educational Content, and Hardware. It is anticipated that software as a service sector will account for the largest part of the overall Smart Learning market in during the predicted timeline. Software services deliver institutions with well-organized ERP systems that help faculty members build improved training and skillfully manage classrooms and schools. Online training platforms create virtual classrooms that enable teachers with no budget constraints to manage a big audience. K-12 and institutions of higher education are constantly struggling to manage complex IT solutions spanning campus-wide.

Consumer segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart Learning Market is divided by Mode into Non-profit, Higher education department (HED), Government, Consumer, K-12, and Corporate. Based on mode, by 2030, the consumer category will account for the largest proportion of the global online learning industry. The growing use of Smart Learning apps, the proliferation of short and long-term price schemes, and the decline in Internet costs are some of the major contributing factors to this segment’s growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased investment on education

Education is seen in the majority of countries not only as a human right but also as the responsibility to guarantee access to basic training for residents and governments. The national governments also declare an immediate increase in investment in education to support the crisis in global education.

Simpler access to information

Simple access to information, convergence with virtual reality, a strong approach, and the integration of latest technology are key drivers of the size of the online market for smart learning. In addition, increased education, rising internet, and mobile users, and the use of software and tools for e-learning offers various advantages, such as a reduction of cost in the traditionally educational modules, higher income for each trained employee, higher productivity, and other benefits which have, in turn, increased user acceptance.

Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding Smart Learning existence

Many businesses are there are not aware of the basics of the Smart Learning which is estimated to hinder the growth of the Smart Learning market. In addition, access to the internet has not penetrated all parts of the world thus hindering market growth.

Global Smart Learning Market: Key Players

Global Smart Learning: Regions

Global Smart Learning Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Smart Learning Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. The Area of Asia Pacific, followed by Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America is expected to have the highest portion of the overall Smart Learning industry by 2030. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing area due to factors such as increased enrollment in online high schools, the proliferation of multinationals, largely young people searching for better jobs, increased mobile penetration, increased content digitization, government interventions in national online education networks, and a lack of teachers.

Global Smart Learning Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Smart Learning Market Report Scope and Segmentation

