Smart Materials market leading manufacturers with latest trends forecast to 2027

Smart materials have the ability to alter one or more properties when a controlled external stimuli such as stress, temperature, moisture, pH, electric and magnetic fields are applied on the material. Piezoelectric, magneto-rheostatic, electro-rheostatic, and other shape memory alloys are the most widely used smart materials. Properties such as viscosity, volume, and conductivity can be altered as per requirement in end applications. The smart material market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes biomimetric materials, piezo-electric materials, thermally responsive materials and others. The piezoelectric materials segment dominated the smart materials market.

Top Key Players in Smart Materials market: TDK, Corporation, (Japan), CTS, Corporation, (U.S.), Optotune, AG, (Switzerland), AMM, Technologies, (Italy), Lord, Corporation, (U.S.), Fort, Wayne, Metals, (U.S.), AI, Technology, Inc., (U.S.), AVX, Corporation, (U.S.), Advanced, Cerametrics,Inc., (U.S.), Wright, Medical, Group, (U.S.).

Increasing technological advancements have resulted in increased use of developed materials rather than conventional materials such as polymers, metal, and glass in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare, among others. The property of smart materials to change one or more of its properties due to external stimulus is driving the usage of smart materials for various applications such as transducers, actuators & motors, structural materials and others. The use of smart materials require high investments. Various governmental and non-governmental bodies are focusing on increasing awareness and fuel uptake of smart materials. For instance, Centexbel launched a new TIS action along with Sirris to educate companies about the various applications of smart materials that are available commercially. The increased demand for consumer electronics and wide range of applications for smart sensors by the end users act as a driving factor for growth of the smart materials market.

Increasing development of wearable energy harvesting devices and smart sensors is expected to boost growth of the smart materials market. For instance, on September 04, 2019, Imagine Intelligent Materials, an Australia-based graphene and data analytics company, announced development of integrated sensing solution, the first sensing solution for large surface areas that mimics the way that the human skin transfers information to the brain.

