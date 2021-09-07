Smart Oven Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Outlook
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global smart oven market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A smart oven refers to a type of kitchen appliance that integrates the functioning of microwave ovens with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for providing enhanced connectivity. Several variants of these ovens are also equipped with flexible cooktops and offer voice control functionality through AI-based assistants, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Smart ovens provide improved control by allowing users to remotely adjust the temperature and cooking configurations. They also offer a higher number of cooking modes and cycle settings, that usually range from reheating frozen foods to baking and roasting.
Market Trends
The emergence of smart ovens that have preset food recipes, wherein the appliances are capable of automatically preheating the oven to a set temperature and cook for the predefined period, is currently augmenting the market growth. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), several mobile applications have gained prominence that can remotely control and monitor smart ovens. Other factors, such as the hectic work schedules of the consumers, increasing penetration of smart devices, improving consumer living standards, the rapid development of smart housing infrastructures, etc., are also propelling the market for smart ovens on a global level.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Breville Group Limited
- Bsh Home Appliances Corporation
- Electrolux AB
- Haier Group
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sub-Zero Group Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel, capacity, structure, connectivity, application and geography
Breakup by Type:
- Single Function
- Multiple Function
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Capacity:
- 20-25 Litres
- 26-30 Litres
- Above 30 Litres
Breakup by Structure:
- Built-in
- Countertop
Breakup by Connectivity:
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
