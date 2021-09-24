Smart Personal Protective Equipment (Smart PPE) Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2030

Global Smart PPE market was valued $xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $xx Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Global Smart PPE Market Introduction

Smart PPE is used to safeguard workers against the dangers that they may face in the workplace. Safety gloves, helmets, glasses, high-visibility clothes, safety footwear, safety harnesses, and respiratory protection are among the different types of Smart PPE. The use of modern technologies in personal protective equipment is known as smart PPE. This comprises, among other things, the integration of IoT and sensors in wearable such as clothes, gloves, hard hats, and safety eyewear. These wearables are distinctive in that they can collect data, respond to changing situations, and provide hazard warnings.

Global Smart PPE Market Dynamics

Over the forecast period, rising awareness about hygiene to prevent pathogen transmission in healthcare institutions is likely to fuel demand for personal protective equipment (Smart PPE). In 2020, some countries implemented strict measures in response to the Covid-19, such as the United States’ Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which protects public health professionals, establishes free testing provides paid leave and provides substantial advantages to children and families. The Smart PPE market was boosted by rising domestic production combined with restrictions on goods imports and exports in 2020. Constant innovation, such as the introduction of lighter and more comfortable industrial protective equipment made of high-quality fabric is expected to fuel market growth. Market growth is expected to be aided by demand for protective equipment that combines safety with better aesthetics and technical innovation. Private-label product manufacturing is expected to benefit from factors such as greater technical support and increased knowledge of product price-performance ratios. Rising contract-based manufacture of personal protective equipment (Smart PPE) customized to distributor standards, primarily in developed economies of North America and Western Europe, has a significant impact on boosting product demand. The industrial internet of things (IIoT), linked devices, smart sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) are all increasing demand for smart PPE. Employees can use smart helmets, smart glasses, and smart communication devices to communicate in real-time and boost safety precautions in low-visibility situations, for example. Smart PPE’s capabilities have expanded to include environmental monitoring, real-time communication, user-health status, and smart safety solutions, among other things, thanks to modern technology. This is expected to help increase market demand.

Global Smart PPE Market Segment Analysis

In 2020, the hand protection product segment accounted for over 28% of total revenue and is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In the construction, food processing, oil & gas, healthcare, and metal fabrication industries, risks connected with caustic chemicals, handling warm objects and heavy-duty equipment are projected to drive demand for protective gloves. The second-largest product segment is protective clothing, which includes heat and flame protection, chemical defense, cleanroom clothing, and mechanical protective gear. These products’ high-performance features have resulted in their increased penetration in the market, boosting demand in a variety of end-use sectors. The Smart PPE market’s leading companies are always concentrating on innovation and the integration of various integrated smart sensors to monitor gas, chemicals, heat, sound, and UV rays. As a result, greater growth opportunities for protective garments have opened up among end-users, particularly in the manufacturing and construction industries. During the forecast period 2020-2036, these factors are expected to help the intelligent protective clothing market develop at a rate of XX%. The firefighting sector serves as the first line of defense in the event of an emergency. Traditional Smart PPE has been used in the firefighting sector for many years. Manufacturing sector expansion around the world is reflecting enhanced global growth momentum, with significant implications for other economies. During the forecast period, the firefighting segment is estimated to generate the potential of US$ xx million. The oil and gas industry’s demand for Smart PPE is expected to rise as it places a greater emphasis on employee safety and the flammability of gases. During the period 2020-2026, this industry is estimated to account for more than a quarter of the worldwide Smart PPE market.

The North American smart PPE market is expected to maintain its dominance at the worldwide level, owing to rising industrial activity and rising demand from end-use sectors. The North American area is likely to create considerable growth possibilities for market competitors over the forecast period. However, when compared to other areas and the world average, East Asia is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Continuous developments in the semiconductor sector, particularly in terms of sensor specifications, and in the telecommunications business, with better and more consistent services, is expected to open up significant potential prospects for the market in developing nations like India and China. Over the projection period, China’s smart PPE market is expected to generate a total potential of US$ xx million.