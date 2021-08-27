Smart Pills Market 2021 Worldwide Analysis and Business Scenario

Smart pills are miniature electronic devices that are shaped and designed in the mold of pharmaceutical capsules. These pills are used for sensing, imaging, and drug delivery.

Global Smart Pills Market Outlook

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is expected to propel growth of the global smart pills market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Worldwide incidence and prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the 21st century: a systematic review of population-based studies’, published in the journal Lancet in 2018, the prevalence of Crohn’s disease in Germany was 22 per 100,000 and 319 per 100,000 in Canada. Moreover, several benefits of smart pills are also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to a paper in the November 2019 issue of the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, AdhereTech’s smart pill bottle platform improved adherence and patient satisfaction among a small sample of multiple myeloma patients.

Some of the Key companies that are profiled in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Medical Technology, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., HQ Inc., Smart Pill Inc., Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, Given Imaging Ltd., etectRx, Inc., Novartis, Siemens Healthcare, Pentax Medical Company, GE Healthcare, and Stryker Corporation.

Global Smart Pills Market: Scope of the Report

The smart pills market is segmented on the basis of applications and regions. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. The capsule endoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.

The smart pills technology provides targeted drug delivery methods and patient monitoring. Furthermore, reimbursement announced by governments in different countries has stimulated the adoption of capsule endoscopy.

Smart Pills Market, By Product

Esophagus, Small Intestine,Large IntestineStomach

Smart Pills Market, By Application

Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring

Smart Pills Market, By Geographic Scope

Based on region, the smart pill market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2021 to 2028.

