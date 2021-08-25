Smart Retail Devices Market could be worth US$ 26,349.44 Billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners The smart retail devices market was valued at US$ 17,043.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26,349.44 billion by 2027. The smart retail devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020–2027.

Smart Retail Devices Market could be worth US$ 26,349.44 Billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

The mounting penetration of wireless technologies across mobile printers and the emerging application of barcode and RFID printers across several industries are the key driving factors for the groth of the smart retail devices market. The escalating demand of omnichannel retailing is offering various advantages to the overall smart retail devices market. With the help of smart retail devices, customers can easily check in the in-store availability and pricing of products from their mobile phones before visiting the stores.

The key players profiled in this study includes Company: Intel Corporation,Samsung Group,NVIDIA CORPORATION,LG Electronics,Zebra Technologies Corporation,Caper Inc.,Panasonic Corporation,Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated,PAX Global Technology Limited,SoftBank Robotics

These factors are supporting the growth of smart retail devices market significantly and anticipated to create huge opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The smart retail devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into predictive equipment maintenance, inventory management, smart fitting room, foot traffic monitoring, and others. The predictive equipment maintenance segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on technology, the market is segmented into digital signage, smart labels, smart payments, smart carts, and others. The smart labels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas the smart payments segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

