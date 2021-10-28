Smart Retail Devices Market in Europe is expected to grow US$ 7,978.61 million by 2027 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027 | Business Market insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Smart Retail Devices Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The smart retail devices market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5,175.76 million in 2019 to US$ 7,978.61 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe. Western Europe is well-known for its better living conditions, with residents experiencing higher income levels. It is one of the wealthiest regions on the continent of Europe, with more GDP per capita than the other parts. The high standard of living in western European countries is driving the demand for smart retail devices for a safe and fast shopping experience. Also, these countries comprise several retail giants undergoing a digital transformation, which is bolstering the growth of smart retail devices. The digital transformation is irrevocably shaping the retail industry to offer a new level of services for customers in affordable and scalable manners. The European consumers are getting techno-savvy and demanding advanced connectivity-based solutions. The new smart connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is improving the human and device interface experience. For instance, smart labels are offering product information on the customers’ devices with a single tap on labels. Also, the self-checkout systems or tap-and-pay payment process with Wi-Fi connectivity are offering a seamless shopping experience for customers. The retail giants are shifting toward digital technologies to improve customer shopping experience. For instance, in July 2020, Auchan (a grocery retailer) formed an agreement with Trax’s autonomous robots to deploy Trax’s suite of autonomous shelf monitoring solutions in their retail store. These shelf monitoring robots are utilized in 34 supermarkets and hypermarkets of Auchan in Portugal to monitor shelf stock and provide insightful data to store staff, enabling them to manage stock effectively. Also, Animatronics and robotics usage increasing is a major factor driving the Europe smart retail devices market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Smart Retail Devices Market Segmentation

Europe Smart Retail Devices Market ­- By Technology

Digital Signage

Smart Labels

Smart Payments

Smart Carts

Others

Europe Smart Retail Devices Market ­- By Application

Predictive Equipment Maintenance

Inventory Management

Smart Fitting Room

Foot Traffic Monitoring

Others

Europe Smart Retail Devices Market ­- By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Smart Retail Devices Market – Company Profiles

Intel Corporation

LG Electronics

Nvidia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Group

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Smart Retail Devices Market.

