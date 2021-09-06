Smart Water Meter Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart water meter market reached a value of US$ 5.87 Billion in 2020. Smart water meters represent devices that measure water flow and use wireless communication to connect to local or wide area networks. This enables remote location monitoring and infrastructure maintenance by monitoring pressure, leakage, wastage, etc., using inbuilt sensors. Smart water meters also facilitate automatic billing, customer management, including detection and protection against tampering attempts, and analysis of other data.

Elevating levels of urbanization and the rising global population are contributing to the growing demand for water across the globe. As a result, conventional analog metering systems are gradually being replaced by smart water meters to receive instant and real-time information about water consumption. This is further being supported by numerous government initiatives to conserve water by ensuring every household and business firm has a smart meter. Besides this, these meters help in reducing the overall labor costs and offer relatively more accurate billing by detecting thefts. Additionally, they aid water utilities in adjusting the prices based on the season or time of the day and remotely cutting off the water supply in case of overdue bills. Various other factors, including the development of LPWA (low power wide area) network technologies to provide enhanced coverage and connectivity for smart water meters, are anticipated to catalyze the smart water meter market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.61 Billion by 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Badger Meter

Kamstrup A/S

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)

Sensus (Xylem Inc.)

Itron Inc.

Zenner

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Electromagnetic Meter

Ultrasonic Meter

Electromechanical Meter

Others

Breakup by Meter Type:

Smart Hot-Water Meter

Smart Cold-Water Meter

Breakup by Configuration Type:

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Breakup by Component:

Meters & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communication System

Breakup by Application:

Water Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

