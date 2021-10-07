Smartphones Market Expected to Account for US$ 1.6 trillion by the end of 2031

The global smartphones market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031, and attain a market valuation of more than US$ 1.6 trillion by the end of 2031. The report provides insightful information on the global smartphones market pertaining to the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and market estimation and forecast for the projected ten-year period.

Rising disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, and networking and mobile communication; leading to higher potential sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

The instances of smartphone adoption are very high among the urban population as compared to the rural population – and hence there is high demand for smartphones in developed regions (where the urban to rural population ratio is higher than developing regions). These factors have led to a sudden growth of the global smartphones market over the last few years and this trend is likely to continue in the coming ten years.

The global smartphones market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to advancements in the electronic, telecommunication, and m-Commerce industry as well as the increasing penetration of the Chinese smartphone industry.

Leading global smartphone manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, and LG Electronics Inc. are making strategic investments in the development and production of their own application processor (AP) to differentiate their offerings and maintain increased market share and margins.

There is also a rising trend of m-commerce particularly among the working population, and this has increased the demand for smartphones with top-notch features supporting m-commerce.

Growing internet penetration, increasing marketing activities by vendors, and rising subscription in social media are some of the other key factors driving the growth of the global smartphones market. In the tug of war over customer acquisition and retention, brands are resorting to aggressive marketing and sales strategies to woo the new generation of smartphone wielding young professionals with attractive pricing, enhanced features, and multiple user options.

The global smartphones market is segmented on the basis of Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry Operating System, Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Ubuntu)) and Distribution Channel (OEM, Retailer, e-Commerce).

On the basis of operating system, the iOS segment is anticipated to account for a relatively high value 3/5 share of the global market. The Android segment is expected to follow closely with 2/5 share in terms of value. In terms of volume, the Android operating system is estimated to account for the largest market share of nearly 70% by 2031.

The android segment is likely to register a high CAGR between 2021 and 2031 and this can be attributed to an increase in the demand and supply of reasonably priced android smartphones.

On the basis of distribution channel, the e-Commerce segment is expected to show a significantly high growth rate of nearly 8% followed by the OEM segment with approximately 7% growth rate by the end of 2031.

As compared to the other segments, the OEM segment is expected to exhibit a relatively high attractiveness index over the forecast period. In terms of value, the global smartphones market is likely to project a healthy incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

The report covers the global smartphones market across seven key regions namely – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The United Kingdom holds more than 35% market share in the European region.

The APEJ region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. There is a rapid growth of infrastructure and economic development in several countries in the APEJ region and this is expected to boost the growth of the smartphones market in this region.

An increasing inflow of low priced high-end electronic components and products in APEJ is another key factor significantly impacting the smartphones market in the region. MEA is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The MEA region has witnessed rapid urbanization over the last few years and this has subsequently led to an increase in the number of consumers willing to purchase high-end smartphones.

A rise in the disposable income and increasing demand for consumer electronics has led to a growing adoption of smartphones in the MEA region and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The report also profiles some of the leading smartphone companies operating in the global smartphones market. Key market players featured in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, ZTE Corporation, and Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

