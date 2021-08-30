Smoked Cheese market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook till 2027

Global Smoked Cheese market: Overview

Smoked cheese is any cheese that has been specially treated by smoke-curing. Smoke-curing is majorly done by two methods namely cold-smoking and hot-smoking. Though smoking is a conventional method of preserving food, which imparts additional flavour to the product. On the basis of individuals, personal taste preferences lead to adoption of smoked cheese in an individual’s diet and thus have an impact on the market growth at time. Smoked cheese is basically used for fulfilling appetite for grilled flavour. Some of the smoked cheese varieties include smoked mozzarella; apple cheddar smoked cheese, smoked gouda (rookkaas), rauchkase, and smoked cheddar.

Currently, in the overall smoked cheese market, which comprises processed and natural smoked cheese, processed smoked cheese holds major share. However, the natural smoked cheese segment is anticipated to record significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing product visibility over the cheese counters along with consumer preference for natural products across the globe.

Global Smoked Cheese market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to urbanization in the developing economies there is a significant increase in demand for processed ready-to-eat food products, which is one of the major driving force for the smoked cheese market. The steady rise in sales of cheese in the UK over the last decade contributes to the smoked cheese market growth. One of the most popular smoked cheese is Norse land’s Applewood Smoked, has larger shelf life made in the UK from fine quality Cheddar without using emulsifying salts or other ingredients. On the other hand, in Asia pacific, consumption of smoke flavoured cheese as toppings in pizza is fuelling the smoked cheese market growth in the region. However, there has been a shift in consumer preference nowadays towards healthy, nutritious and organic food products. This is majorly due to rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol and hence, leading to low consumption of cheese and other smoke cheese products. All these factors restrict the adoption of smoked cheese especially among young and highly health-conscious consumers and thus, hinder the overall smoked cheese market growth.

Global Smoked Cheese market: Region wise Outlook

The global smoked cheese market is divided into seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe and North America Europe is a mature market for smoke ingredients. With increasing demand for processed food products in the European region, smoked cheese smoked cheese sales are anticipated to grow steadily over the next five to six years. Whereas in the APEJ region, China and India offer opportunities for adoption of smoked cheese in food products in the near future. This is supported by rising technical innovations in the food processing market and increasing consumption of smoke flavoured food products in the region. Furthermore, stable food processing landscape in the Middle East and Africa and promotes the use of smoke ingredients especially for food dressing, thereby leading to potential for players operating in the smoked cheese market.

Global Smoked Cheese market: Key Players

Carr Valley Cheese

Leprino Foods Company

Hilmar Cheese company, Inc.

Gilman Cheese Corporation

Dewlay Cheesemakers

Ludlow Food Centre Limited

Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

