SMT Inspection & Repairing Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Industry Vertical | Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec
The market for SMT inspection equipment is being pushed by advances in product technology, responsiveness, reliability, and inspection quality. During the projected period, demand for this equipment is expected to rise due to increased demand in telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, computer, and storage.
Because of their ease of construction and higher component density, SMT-manufactured PCBs have revolutionised electronics manufacturing. This allows more components to be placed in a smaller area, resulting in miniaturisation of the electronic device. These SMT-produced products are smaller, have more functions, and cost less. However, the high density of components makes it difficult to repair and rebuild PCB boards in the event of a breakdown. Traditional soldering techniques are made unusable for reworking on the board, necessitating the employment of specialist rework techniques such as non-contact procedures to avoid further damage to the assembly.
Geographically areas covered by the markets are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), ROW (Middle East, Africa, South America). The key players of the industry are as follows Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec, Test Research (TRI), Parmi, SAKI Corporation, Pemtron, ViTrox, Omron, Yamaha
The increased complexity of devices, as well as the desire for downsizing in the electronics sector, has necessitated the use of higher component density in any PCB assembly. As a result, the growing demand for downsizing of electronic devices is propelling the SMT industry forward.
SMT Inspection & Repairing Equipment Market, By Segmentaion:
Market segment by Type, covers
Inspection
Repairing
Market segment by Application can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications Equipment
Automotive
LED/Display
Medical Devices
Aerospace
Military/Defense
