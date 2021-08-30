Snack Bar Market Emerging Trends and Demand Analysis 2021 to 2025: The Kellogg Company, Associated British Foods, General Mills, Inc, Nestle SA

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Snack Bar Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Snack Bar from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Global snack bar market is forecasted to reach 20.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Snack Bar Market: The Kellogg Company, Associated British Foods, General Mills, Inc, Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Inc., Post Holdings,Inc., Cliff Bar & Company and others.

Market Overview:

– Energy bar product type segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global snack bar market in 2018, attributable to their higher crude protein content when compared to other protein bars. Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with significant amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest, thus, making them the perfect workout snack.

– Granola/muesli bars are the most popular types of cereal bars. Granola is highly nutritional, as it contains vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, such as dietary fibers, sodium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, vitamins E and C, niacin, iron, and thiamin.

Regional Analysis For Snack Bar Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Demand For Plant-based Bars And Bars With Functional Claim

With the increased inclination toward plant-based products and vegan diet, there has also been a demand for vegan snack bars. Some of the prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, orange, peanut butter, brownie, and red berry. For example, in 2018, Clif Bar & Company launched an energy granola bar made with plant-based protein, in order to increase its share in the cereal bar segment. The product claims to contain 8g of protein and 27g of whole grain per 10 ounces, served in four distinct flavors, namely cocoa chocolate, white chocolate, macadamia nut, cinnamon almond, and blueberry crisp.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Snack Bar Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

