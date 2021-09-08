“So you’re happy” – Angela Merkel takes stock

Düsseldorf (AP) – Angela Merkel (67) has rarely seen this: the outgoing Chancellor sits on a theater stage in Düsseldorf, framed by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, journalist Miriam Meckel and journalist Léa Steinacker.

And do not speak of politics on a daily basis, but of fundamental, social and philosophical questions. And even personal things.

What shaped you? “That I grew up with the mentally handicapped when I was a child and that I was not afraid or afraid of contact. That I was studying physics. “About 80 percent of the students were male. They always started right away, so they often didn’t have an experimental table. Then she learned to fight for her place. in an environment dominated by men.

The pastor’s daughter also mentions the death of her mother two years ago. Of course, it’s difficult when something so private is happening and you are exposed to the public at the same time. “If someone keeps looking at you: what do you see? I find it difficult. You have to build your own space. ”Then she didn’t let anyone who didn’t belong into that room.

Your hardest moment? The euro crisis, when it put so much on the Greek people. And good times? “Very often when you have found a compromise.” For example, the adoption of the Lisbon Treaty, which put the European Union on a new basis. Or last year, when EU heads of state and government finally agreed on corona aid after a long row. – Then you are happy, said the Chancellor.

Has he divided society with his refugee policy? No, she doesn’t see it that way. She doesn’t believe her most famous phrase “We can do it” was an invitation to all refugees to come to Germany. In 2015, the refugees were already at the door. “And now to say: Be careful, back on the other side of the Mediterranean, it was not possible for me.”

Keyword feminism: At a women’s summit in 2017, she was asked if she considers herself a feminist. The answer came with hesitation: Merkel explained that she did not necessarily want to adorn herself with this title. The other women on stage – including Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and Dutch Queen Máxima – described themselves as feminists without further ado.

“Yes, we should all be feminists”

Now Miriam Meckel asks her again – and corrects her position: Máxima had already opened the door for her at the time with the hint that they were mostly women and men participating in life to the same extent. social. “In this sense, I can say today in the affirmative: then I am a feminist. I was a little shy about it on stage at the time. Today, it is better thought out. In that sense, I can say: yes, we should all be feminists. Huge cheers around the house.

When asked if she was leaving office with a clear conscience, the Chancellor replied with a very clear “yes” – and added to the audience’s applause: “I think I have made my contribution”. Now the country needs something new.

And his own future? Since entering politics in late 1989 / early 1990, she has actually not had a normal working day and has stopped wondering what interests her outside of politics. She wants to catch up now. “Do I want to write? Do I want to talk Do I want to hike? Do I want to be home? Do I want to go to the world? And besides, I have resolved, I will not do anything for the moment and I am waiting a minute to see the rest. And I think it’s very fascinating. “