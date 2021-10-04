Social networks | Russia has developed technology to monitor young people

(Moscow) Russia announced Monday that it had developed technology to monitor social media and detect “destructive” behavior among young people in order to prevent violent incidents from escalating.

The announcement comes after a shooting that killed six people at Perm State University in the Urals in September. For their part, rights defenders fear that this technology could be used to silence critical voices in power.

On behalf of Vladimir Putin

According to the government agency responsible for youth, Rosmolody, an NGO founded in 2018 on the initiative of President Vladimir Putin, the Center for the Study and Observation of Youth Networks, has developed software to “quickly detect the spread of destructive subcultures among” young people ” .

“The system is used to monitor the freely searchable part of the Russian segment of popular social networks,” Rosmolody said in a statement to AFP.

Another system called Angel.Destructive, developed by the same NGO, also allows telecommunications and the Internet in general to be monitored, according to the same source.

This second software warns authorities of information that “induces children and young people to make decisions that endanger their lives”, as well as particularly destructive “signs of deviating conditions”.

According to Rosmolodioj, this NGO is already providing the police with information about “intentions to commit illegal or anti-social acts”.

The Russian newspapers RBK and Vedomosti wrote in September that the government had allocated more than 1.5 billion rubles (approximately CAD 26 million) for the development of such a system.

“Tremendous Risks to Freedom”

Human rights defenders fear that such technology may be able to automate “crackdown on online activity” and denounce a “very serious threat to freedom of expression”.

The ultimate goal is very unlikely to be achieved, but this system can cause problems for many users and activists.

Sarkis Darbinian, lawyer for the NGO Roskomsvoboda for digital rights.

According to him, this technology “carries enormous risks to the freedom of those who express negative opinions about capacity”.

The Russian authorities have continued to strengthen their control over the Internet in recent years in the name of the protection of minors and the fight against extremism.