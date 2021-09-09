Söder: Last chance of the weekend for the Union’s electoral victory

Despite the poor results of the Union polls, Markus Söder has not yet given up. The CSU party convention next weekend is meant to start the turnaround.

Munich (dpa) – The Union, which features in historic polls, is running out of time to change its mood ahead of the general election, according to CSU boss Markus Söder.

“If there is still a chance to break the trend, it will be this weekend,” said Söder of the German news agency in Munich. The CSU wants to start the trend reversal with its party congress on Friday and Saturday in Nuremberg “a little”. Without addressing it directly, Söder is also expected to include the second trial of the best candidates of the Union, the SPD and the Greens on Sunday at the ARD and ZDF on the weekend of the decision.

Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is expected in Nuremberg on Saturday at the party congress. For Söder, it is clear that the Union can only win the elections if they work together: “It is no longer a question of style now. We all have to negotiate. “

Despite the poor results of the polls – the Union was recently between 19 and 25% nationally, the CSU in Bavaria only 28% – Söder still sees the chance to win the elections and especially social issues in the foreground: “As a Union, we must make it clear that We are there for the little people, for small businesses, the self-employed, master craftsmen, but also for those who have problems with rents, childcare costs or retirement in big cities, for example. We need an offensive for much higher housing allowances in heavily polluted regions in order to make housing affordable in addition to the brake on rents. “