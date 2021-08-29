Söder warns of ‘historic left slide’ | Free press

“The danger has never been greater that a left alliance takes power,” warns Markus Söder. “We must do all we can to prevent a historic shift to the left in Germany.”

Berlin (dpa) – CSU leader Markus Söder has urgently warned the Union of a loss of power after the federal elections. “We must do everything possible to prevent a historic shift to the left in Germany,” said Söder of “Bild am Sonntag”.

“The danger has never been greater for a left alliance to take power. It is important that the Union is always ahead of the SPD and the Greens.

Söder now considers an election result of 30% plus X for the CDU / CSU to be unrealistic. “In the current situation, we have to make slightly smaller buns.” He accused the candidate for the chancellery of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, of wanting to gain power by unfair methods. “The SPD has sneaked in and is taking advantage of the weakness of the Greens and Olaf Scholz’s unfair attempt to become a sort of legacy of Angela Merkel,” Söder said. “Making the diamond is not enough.”

If Scholz became chancellor, taxes would be increased and debts would be incurred, Söder said. The SPD candidate for chancellor wanted Eurobonds and a European Union of Responsibility in which millions of German savings accounts could be responsible for other European banks. “That is why the Bundestag elections are also aimed at preventing the future devaluation of German savings.”