Sodium Sulfate Market Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2031

Global Sodium Sulfate Market was valued US$ 1.9 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ $ 2.7 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.49 % during forecast period.



Sodium sulfate is an inorganic compound available as white solids and is highly soluble in water. Sources of sodium sulfate can be broadly divided into synthetic and natural. More than Half the sodium sulfate in the world is produced from natural mines and one-third of the world’s sodium sulfate is produced as a by-product of other processes in the chemical industry.



Sodium sulfate is the basic raw material used for the manufacturing of detergent, paper, glass, textiles and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents.

Sodium sulfate finds application in making soaps and detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, carpet cleaners, and others such as food preservatives, oil recovery, etc. Of them, the detergent and soaps, in which sodium sulfate is used as a diluting agent and fillers generate maximum demand. 3/4 of global sodium sulfate consumption is for powdered detergents, paper, and glass. Sodium sulfate recognized as safe for use in food packaging.



Based on the region, sodium sulfate market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among them, Asia Pacific Currently holds the leading market shares. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan use paper products on a large scale. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of sodium sulfate.



The rapid expansion of pulp production capacity and rising consumption of pulp in China for paper and paperboard productiosn will drive the sodium sulfate market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is expected to rise a slow.



The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market.



Scope of Global Sodium Sulfate Market:



Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Source



Natural



Synthetic



Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Application



Soaps and detergents



Kraft Pulping



Textiles



Glass



Carpet Cleaners



Food Preservatives



Oil Recover

Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



South America



Key Players analysed in Global Sodium Sulfate Market



Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.



Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG



Elementis plc



Minera De Santa Marta

Si Chuan Hongya QingYiJiang Sodium Sulphate Co. Ltd.



Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.



Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi



Birla Cellulose



Cooper Natural Resources



Lenzing Group



S.A. Sulquisa



Searles Valley Minerals



Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L.



XinLi Chemical



