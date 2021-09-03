Soft Tissue Repair Market: Business Growth, Share by Top Key Players, Size 2021 and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soft Tissue Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global soft tissue repair market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Soft tissues consist of muscles, tendons, fascia, nerves, fat, ligaments, blood vessels, synovial membranes, etc., that connect, surround, support other structures and organs of the body. Intensive physical activities can result in pain, sprains, strains, swelling, bursitis, tendonitis, contusions, etc. As a result, numerous remedial interventions are adopted for restoring, repairing, and regenerating soft tissues. Besides this, the use of allografts and xenografts is also becoming popular for repairing severe damages.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends:

The increasing risk of developing an injury in soft tissues, especially among children, is driving the soft tissue repair market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population is also catalyzing the demand for biomaterials that can effectively repair damaged soft tissues in a short duration. Moreover, the elevating incidences of musculoskeletal disorders are further escalating the demand for biomedical implants to reorganize the bone and its associated soft tissues, thereby bolstering the global market. Additionally, the expanding medical tourism sector and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities will continue to fuel the global soft tissue repair market in the coming years.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Arthrex Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Cryolife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Terumo Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Fixation Products Suture Suture Anchors

Tissue Patch/Match Biological Synthetic



Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic Surgery

Breast Reconstruction

Hernia Repair

Skin Repair

Vaginal Sling Repair

Cardiovascular Surgery

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

