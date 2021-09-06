Soil Moisture Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global soil moisture sensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A soil moisture sensor is an instrument that measures water content in the active root zone of the plant on the volumetric and gravimetric bases. It utilizes adjustable moisture content set-points, connected to an irrigation system controller via high-frequency capacitance technology. The sensor helps in detecting and converting electrical conductivity to moisture units, providing real-time data, conserving water, and enhancing the overall irrigation process. As a result, it finds extensive applications in landscape irrigation, greenhouse management, bioremediation, wastewater reclamation, etc. The soil moisture sensor is also adopted in several research and experimental studies in environmental science, agricultural science, biology, botany, and horticulture.

Market Trends

Growing population and elevating demand for plant-based food products have escalated the adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices to enhance crop productivity. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies towards crop safety has also bolstered the demand for soil moisture sensors. Additionally, these sensors are also used in the construction industry to identify wetlands before initiating a project. Furthermore, several advancements in satellite remote sensing technology along with the rising adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based soil moisture sensors are expected to further drive the soil moisture sensors market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Acclima Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Delta-T Devices

S.I. Environmental Sensors (SUCO)

Imko Micromodultechnik (Endress+Hauser)

Irrometer Company

Sentek (Scientific Digital Imaging Plc)

Spectrum Technologies (Transcat)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The Toro Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, sensor, connectivity, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors

Breakup by Sensor:

Gypsum Blocks

Granular Matrix Sensors

Tensiometers

Probes

Capacitance Sensors

TDT (Time Domain Transmissiometry) Sensors

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Agriculture

Landscaping and Ground Care

Sports Turf

Weather Forecasting

Forestry

Construction and Mining

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

