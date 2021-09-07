Solar Energy Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis
According to Trends Market Research, The global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report analyses the global Solar Energy Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Technology
- Photovoltaic Systems
- Concentrated Solar Power Systems
- Parabolic Trough
- Solar Power Tower
- Fresnel Reflectors
- Dish Stirling
By Solar Module
- Monocrystalline
- Polycrystalline
- Cadmium Telluride
- Amorphous Silicon Cells
- Others
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By End-Use
- Electricity Generation
- Lighting
- Heating
- Charging
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
Top players operating in the solar energy market include Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Energia S.A., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Bright source Energy Inc., Esolar Inc., Gintech Energy Corp., Kaneka Corp., Sunpower Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc., and Tata Power Solar. Other major players in the solar energy industry (not included in the report) are First Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, Yingli Solar, Verengo Inc, RGS Energy, JA Solar, ReneSola, GT Advantage Technologies, Hanwha Q Cells, and Motech Industries Inc.
Overview of the Solar Energy Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
