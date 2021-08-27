Solar Panel Recycling Market Net Sales, Product Offering, Company Landscape 2028

The global solar panel recycling market size was valued at USD 137.7 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2020 to 2028 on account of the rising preference for renewable sources of energy tracked by promising environmental standards.

Increasing adoption of solar energy is expected to propel growth of the global solar panel recycling market over the forecast period. For instance, a survey of CITE Research on behalf of Vivint Solar in 2019 reported that 70 adults in the U.S. support a nationwide mandate requiring solar panels to be installed on all newly built homes. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding photovoltaic panels waste are also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in Europe, the waste management and classification for photovoltaic panels is regulated by the WEEE Directive in addition to other related waste legislation (Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC).

Need more information about Sample Copy | Click here: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/38963

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Outlook

The mechanical process accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 49% in 2019 and is likely to expand further at a significant growth rate from 2020 to 2028. However, the laser process segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR, both in terms of revenue and volume, over the forecast period. The thermal process has a limited acceptance scope but is projected to gain broader adoption during the estimated period owing to a decrease in silicon content in solar panels.

Some of the Key companies that are profiled in this report are:

Canadian Solar Inc., Envaris, First Solar, Reclaim PV Recycling, Recycle PV Solar, Silcontel, and Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Scope of the Report

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our solar panel recycling market covers the following areas:Solar panel recycling market sizingSolar panel recycling market forecastSolar panel recycling market industry analysis

Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Product

Silicon-based, Thin-Film based, Others

Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Application

Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film

Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Geographic Scope

The Asia Pacific solar panel recycling market is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide. However, without concrete laws that ensure recycling of decommissioned panels, the region could be drowning in hazardous waste in the coming decades. Since solar panel recycling is still very expensive, research scientists are experimenting with new recycling processes. For instance, research scientist Dr. Li Xiaodong revealed that researchers at Singapore Polytechnic research institute are experimenting with new ways of recycling processes involving mechanical, chemical, and thermal treatment sans the need for harmful acids.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Drop Your Query Here: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/quiry/38963

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Us:



Mr. Shah

Stratagem Market Insights

Tel: US +1 415 871 0703 / JAPAN +81-50-5539-1737 / UK : +44-203-289-4040

Email: sales@stratagemmarketinsights.com

-MN