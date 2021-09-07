Solar Panel Recycling Market Research Report 2026, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global solar panel recycling market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Solar panel recycling is the process of collecting, decommissioning and sorting solar panels to reduce waste generation. It also prevents the release of hazardous substances from waste streams and lessens the greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Recently, there has been rapid adoption of the solar panel recycling process as it purifies recovered materials to use in new panels or other components like glass foam.

The increasing demand for renewable or sustainable energy sources due to the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits offered them represents the primary factor escalating the need for solar panel recycling. This method also lowers the overall cost of new panels and prevents human health risks. As a result, governing authorities of numerous countries are authorizing solar panel recycling processes and implementing various solar energy projects. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, such as the degradation and early weathering of solar panels, several companies are determined toward technical advancements to enhance efficiency and service quality. Moreover, the growing usage of solar panels for power generation as an alternative to non-eco-friendly sources, and extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to advance recycling technology are also expected to provide a positive outlook to the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global solar panel recycling market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Canadian Solar.

Echo Environmental LLC (Envela Corporation)

Envaris GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Group

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

SILCONTEL LTD

Silrec Corporation

SunPower Corporation (Total SE)

Total Green Recycling

Trina Solar.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Process:

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Others

Breakup by Type:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Aluminum

Silicon

Others

Breakup by Shelf Life:

Normal Loss

Early Loss

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

