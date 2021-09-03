Solar Tracker Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Solar Tracker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global solar tracker market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A solar tracker is a device that is used to get additional sunlight by directing the solar panel or a reflector toward the sun. These are positioned perpendicular to sunrays due to which less light is reflected, and maximum energy is captured, which is then converted into power. All solar equipment are installed with trackers as they offer greater levels of renewable energy output. There are two types of solar trackers, namely single axis and dual axis trackers.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the power generation sector is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the solar tracker market. This can be attributed to the steadily increasing global population, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for uninterrupted power supply. Moreover, the implementation of green initiatives to reduce carbon emissions is supporting the market growth of solar trackers. Other factors, such as the utilization of solar power as a commercial energy source for both residential areas and industrial plants, are propelling the demand for solar trackers further.

Solar Tracker Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

DEGER energie GmbH & Co KG

Sunpower Corporation (Total S.A.)

First Solar Inc.

Powerway Renewable Energy Co. (SinoTech Power Group)

Nextracker Inc. (Flex Ltd.)

Array Technologies Inc.

Soltec Energias Renovables S.L

Convert Italia SpA (Valmont Industries Inc.)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Active Solar Tracker

Passive Solar Tracker

Breakup by Tracking Type:

Single Axis Tracking HSAT (Horizontal Single Axis Trackers) VSAT (Vertical Single Axis Trackers) TSAT (Titled Single Axis Trackers) PSAT (Polar Aligned Single Axis Trackers)

Dual Axis Tracking TTDAT (Tip-Tilt Dual Axis Trackers) AADAT (Azimuth-Altitude Dual Axis Trackers)



Breakup by Technology:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Breakup by Application:

Utility Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

