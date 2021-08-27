Soldiers from the evacuation mission return to Germany | Free press

Wunstorf (AP) – The first Bundeswehr soldiers have returned to Germany after their evacuation mission in Afghanistan. Shortly before 8 p.m., three military planes landed at Wunstorf airbase near Hanover.

An Air Force Airbus A310 and two A400M military carriers were used for the soldiers’ return flight to Germany. According to the military, Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) was also on board a plane.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanked the soldiers who had returned to Germany. “You can count on the soldiers of the Bundeswehr! For that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our country is proud of you, ”Steinmeier wrote on his social media.

“Courageous use in a dangerous mission”

It was a “courageous operation in a very dangerous mission”, as demonstrated by the brutal attack on Kabul airport on Thursday. “Together with our allies, you have brought thousands of people from Afghanistan to safety,” Steinmeier continued. Previously, three military planes with soldiers that had been deployed to Kabul had landed at Wunstorf air base near Hanover.

Bundeswehr Command and Control Commander Lieutenant General Erich Pfeffer thanked the soldiers of the evacuation mission for their difficult mission in Afghanistan. “Today there is no cause for celebration given the dire situation in Afghanistan. But, it is a day to honor the successful evacuation of more than 5,000 people, a day to honor your extremely intensive deployment over nearly two weeks, ”Pfeffer said Friday evening at Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony in front of the armed forces. , which in three Machines had landed.

“At the same time, it is extremely painful to know that we do not and cannot succeed in evacuating all of those who have worked with or for Germany in Afghanistan in the limited time,” said Pfeffer. “Nevertheless, it is a joyful day that our troops have returned from Kabul. But this joy is also massively overshadowed by the vile attacks on Kabul airport yesterday. “

Pfeffer praised the work of the soldiers, including paratroopers from Seedorf (Lower Saxony), Special Forces Command (KSK) from Calw (Baden-Württemberg), special forces helicopter teams from the Army of the air from Laupheim (Baden-Württemberg) and the military police from Berlin, Hilden and Munich as well as soldiers from other localities.

The soldiers had started in Tashkent

The forces had started in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The Bundeswehr had set up a hub there to transport the Germans and threatened the Afghans from Kabul in short shuttle flights. According to the Bundeswehr, 454 emergency services were involved in the evacuation mission, including 19 female soldiers. Some of the emergency services and supplies were still in Tashkent on Friday evening.