Solid State Lighting Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2028-end

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Solid State Lighting Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2028. The report analyses the global Solid State Lighting Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

  • Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
  • Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)
  • Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

By Installation Type

  • New Installation
  • Retrofit

By Application

  • Indoor Lighting
  • Outdoor Lighting
  • Specialty Lighting

By Industry Vertical

  • Residential
  • Industrial and Commercial
  • Medical
  • Transportation
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China 
    • India
    • Japan
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Latin America
    • Middle East 
    • Africa

Key players

  • Cree, Inc.
  • Energy Focus Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Nichia Corporation
  • Osram Licht AG
  • Royal Philips Electronics N.V.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation

Overview of the Solid State Lighting Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
 2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
 Geographical analysis including major countries
 Overview the product type market including development
 Overview the end-user market including development

