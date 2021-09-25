Somalia: 15 dead in Al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu |

Again, most civilians were affected, including two children. A suicide bombing in Mogadishu kills more than 15.

Mogadishu (AP) – In a suicide bombing attack in the capital of the crisis East African state, Somalia, at least 15 people were killed, including two children.

The attack occurred at a checkpoint near the presidential palace in the Waaberi district, police spokesman Ali Hassan of the German Press Agency (dpa) said on Saturday. The Islamist terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via the Andalus radio station.

Police said 13 people were injured. Images of destroyed vehicles circulated on social networks. Police said the majority of the dead were civilians. Al-Shabaab has fought for years for supremacy in the Horn of Africa country, controls much of the south and center, and has carried out attacks on security forces and civilians.

