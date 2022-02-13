Sorcerer is the cursed remake of Wages of Fear

After the triumph of “The Exorcist”, director William Friedkin lost his mind during a nightmarish shoot, followed by a terrible flop in 1977.

King of the world in Hollywood after the commercial and critical triumphs of French Connection (1971) and The Exorcist (1973), William Friedkin was still unaware that he would soon experience one of the worst failures of his career: Sorcerer, released in France under the title The Convoy of Fear in 1978. An adventure film aiming to offer a new adaptation of the novel The Wages of Fear by Georges Arnaud, more than twenty years after Henri-Georges Clouzot’s famous masterstroke with Yves Montand and Charles Vanel headlining. Consecrated by a Grand Prix and a Golden Bear respectively at the Cannes and Berlin festivals in 1953, this classic adventure film did not necessarily need an update. Clouzot himself did not hide his astonishment when Friedkin came in person to his Parisian home to seek his moral blessing. But then at the height of his glory and in full force of his fiery youth (he was not yet 40 years old when filming on Sorcerer began), the American filmmaker did as he pleased.

Flanked by Walon Green, the ex-screenwriter of the nihilistic western The Wild Horde by Sam Peckinpah (1969), Friedkin sees in Sorcerer the unique opportunity of filming in the form of a great initiatory adventure in the middle of the jungle, at the same time than a mystical parable about implacable fate. Not to mention a bitter political dimension on the actions of American multinationals in developing countries. The two men will therefore reimagine the well-known plot of The Wages of Fear in a contemporary form, in an incredibly dark story where four men from four different countries (Mexico, Israel, France, United States) will meet in a miserable town in Central America to escape their respective turpitudes. Hitman (Francisco Rabal), terrorist (Amidou), financial crook (Bruno Cremer), driver for the Irish mafia (Roy Scheider): these four fugitive antiheroes, and now living under false identities, will be designated by the local oil company to transport, through 300 kilometers of jungle via two all-terrain trucks, several tons of dynamite in order to extinguish the giant fire of a sabotaged oil well.

Illnesses, food poisoning, Friedkin’s frequent bloodshed towards his team (partially fired), an atmosphere to be cut with a knife between the director and his star Roy Scheider, an unstable political climate in the Dominican Republic where most of the film will be shot… Sorcerer piles up the classic panoply of snubs, for a budget that will quickly explode to more than double its initial bill of 10 million dollars. Friedkin will lose his health there, but will still reach the end of the test before collapsing on the finish line: that of the release of Sorcerer, a month after Star Wars, in June 1977. Pounded by the American critic who judged it immoral and boring, William Friedkin’s spectacular, brutal and opaque odyssey will be swept away at the box office and will ruthlessly bring down the filmmaker from his pedestal. The echo will not be much better abroad… Even today, this cursed Convoy of Fear drags an aura of black diamond ignored by the crowds, but, fortunately, it has been rehabilitated all the same since a small decade by cinephilia. The fate of this trip to the end of the green hell reflected the end of illusions for the famous New Hollywood and, soon, Friedkin’s flop would be followed by other disasters of die-hard filmmakers, which the crowds would decide. not to follow.