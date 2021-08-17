Soundbar market growth in APAC to be highest at 7% by 2027

Soundbars are speakers designed to fit underneath a television. They are a great way to improve audio quality when watching movies.

They replace bulky external speakers and subwoofers that have to be placed near the TV, or hung from the ceiling with wires running across the living room. If you’re short on space, or want a soundbar for your home theatre system, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a soundbar. There are many types of soundbars on the market and they vary in size and functionality. Some come with built-in subwoofers while others do not. Some have inputs for game consoles as well as bluetooth connectivity for devices such as smart phones.

Since their emergence in the early 2000s, soundbars have grown rapidly in popularity amongst homeowners. Modern flat-screen TVs create a startling level of detail and make it easy to find flaws or acoustic issues that would have been virtually undetectable with older technology. Today’s luxury flatscreen TVs are so slim, they can easily double up as a soundbar by themselves without taking up too much space on the wall – but if they don’t provide enough bass for you, an optional subwoofer can be purchased to round off your home cinema experience.

Soundbars also typically provide high-end audio quality like many higher priced systems found at upscale electronics stores which is difficult to achieve when conforming with large dimensions or optimizing for compactness as is required with sound bar designs.

The soundbar market is forecast to grow by 2.1% on average between 2020 and 2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth at 7% while North America will experience the lowest growth at 0.5%.

Companies involved in soundbar market

– Sonos

– Sony

– Samsung

– LG

– Huawei

– Polk Audio

– Bose

– Dibcom

– Harman Kardon

– Yamaha Corporation

– B&W Group Plc.

– Arcam AB

– Bowers & Wilkins