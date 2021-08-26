Sour Cream Market Enormous Growth With Attractive Opportunities

The global Sour Cream Market is expected to grow significantly between 2021-2027, driven by increasing preference for dairy products and changing consumer eating habits. Sour cream is a dairy product made by fermenting pasteurized cream rich in fat. Fermentation of pasteurized cream involves shearing by lactic acid-producing bacteria, which in turn produces a slightly thicker substance known as sour cream.

Sour cream is widely used as a food seasoning and topping added to many food preparations. The growing demand for dairy products has significantly fueled the growth of the sour cream market. Because sour cream is used in bakeries, salad dressings, and dips, it has become a staple in most kitchens and is driving this market. Bakeries make sour cream in many sweet dishes, such as cookies, scones, and cakes. Market growth has steadily risen over the past few years as sour cream manufacturers focus on producing high-quality products along with a strong marketing approach.

Laiterie Chalifoux, Organic Valley, Cabot Creamery, WhiteWave Services, Uelzena Ingredients, Daisy Brand, and Meggle are some of the most renowned key players with strong footholds in the industry.

Market segmentation details:

The sour cream market is segmented into organic and conventional products by category. The organic segment holds the largest share due to the natural method of cream formation.

The sour cream market is segmented by packaging type, with the bottle segment generating the most revenue as bottles are cost-effective and easy to carry and store.

The distribution of sour cream is divided into store-based and non-store-based. Owing to the manufacturer’s strong vendor network, store-based distribution channels hold a major share in the sour cream market.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Geographically, Europe dominates the sour cream market due to increased demand for dairy and confectionery products. In Europe, sour cream is in high demand, mainly because it is used as a seasoning in European cuisine. It is also used as a topping for food in this area.

North America has seen steady growth for sour cream due to a high trend towards dairy in food preparation. In the United States, sour cream is widely used as a food seasoning for baking sweet breads and cakes. Asia Pacific is witnessed as the fastest growing sour cream market due to its large population, cross-cultural adoption and increasing purchasing power of consumers.

