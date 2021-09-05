South Africa | Former President Jacob Zuma released on parole

(Johannesburg) Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who has been jailed for disobeying justice since July 8, was paroled on medical grounds, the South African prison authorities said on Sunday.

Mr Zuma, 79, has been out of prison in hospital since August 6, for reasons unknown, serving a 15-month sentence for adamantly refusing to appear before a state in the country during his presidency (2009-2018) Corruption Commission to appear.