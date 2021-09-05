South Africa | Former President Jacob Zuma released on parole

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

(Johannesburg) Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who has been jailed for disobeying justice since July 8, was paroled on medical grounds, the South African prison authorities said on Sunday.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 10:55 am

Mr Zuma, 79, has been out of prison in hospital since August 6, for reasons unknown, serving a 15-month sentence for adamantly refusing to appear before a state in the country during his presidency (2009-2018) Corruption Commission to appear.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Evacuations in Afghanistan | Turkey cannot “accept the responsibility of third countries”, criticizes Erdogan

Evacuations in Afghanistan | Turkey cannot “accept the responsibility of third countries”, criticizes Erdogan

August 22, 2021
Photo of Australia | More than 200 people arrested during prison sentence protests

Australia | More than 200 people arrested during prison sentence protests

August 21, 2021
Photo of Hurricane Nora hits Mexico a week after Grace’s Passage

Hurricane Nora hits Mexico a week after Grace’s Passage

August 29, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 vaccine | Prime Minister of Israel receives his third dose

COVID-19 vaccine | Prime Minister of Israel receives his third dose

August 20, 2021
Back to top button