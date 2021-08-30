South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market Report-Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis

ReportsnReports added South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

Kensani Capital

Enel SpA

South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in South Africa. The research details renewable power market outlook in South Africa (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in South Africas Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses South Africa renewable power market and South Africa’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, South Africa, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, South Africa

3.1 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, South Africa, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, South Africa, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, South Africa, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, South Africa, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, South Africa, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Solar PV Module Market, South Africa, 2012-2024

4.1 Solar PV Module Market, South Africa, Market size by Type, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, South Africa, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, South Africa, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Africa

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

5.3 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

5.4 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

5.5 Government plans to Unbundle Eskom

5.6 Vision, Strategic Direction, and Framework for Climate Policy

5.7 Local Content Requirement (LCR)

5.8 Tax incentives

– Carbon Tax

– South Africa Energy Efficiency Tax Deduction

– Green Energy Efficiency Fund

– Accelerated Depreciation Allowances

5.9 Green Fund

6. Solar PV Power Market, South Africa, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Company Overview

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Business Description

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

– Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Company Overview

– Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Kensani Capital

– Kensani Capital – Company Overview

– Kensani Capital – Major Products and Services

– Kensani Capital – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Enel SpA

– Enel SpA – Company Overview

– Enel SpA – Business Description

– Enel SpA – SWOT Analysis

– Enel SpA – Major Products and Services

– Enel SpA – Head Office

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

7.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

